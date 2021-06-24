Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350,964 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.1% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 448,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

