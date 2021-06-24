Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.83. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 360 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,769 shares of company stock worth $7,826,170 in the last 90 days.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.