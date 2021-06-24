SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 233,264 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.71. 153,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,793,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

