SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2,994.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $69,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.45. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

