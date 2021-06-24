SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,073,148 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,073,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 8,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

