SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.