SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 427.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $17,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 31,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,552. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38.

