SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 847,800 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 847,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,905. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

