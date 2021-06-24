SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases Shares of 799 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,742. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

