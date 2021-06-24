SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Futu makes up about 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,901. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.48. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

