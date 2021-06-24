SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 131,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $606.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

