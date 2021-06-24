SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New $288,000 Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.76. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,283. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.