SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires 136 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.47. 5,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $242.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

