Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Acquires 416 Shares of Stock

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $447.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $62.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

