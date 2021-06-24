Semux (SEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Semux has a market cap of $238,013.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015364 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.