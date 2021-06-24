SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.20

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 4576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.