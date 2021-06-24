Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

