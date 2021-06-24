Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,687 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 206.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

