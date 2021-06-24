Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 32.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.