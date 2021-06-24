Sei Investments Co. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Hexcel worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $169,027,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

