Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

