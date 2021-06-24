Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of The Pennant Group worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,816 shares of company stock worth $3,093,893. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

