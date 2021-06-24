Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,197,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Empower during the 4th quarter valued at $4,020,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

EMPW opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Empower Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Empower Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

