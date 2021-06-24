Sei Investments Co. Acquires 284 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.