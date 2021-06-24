Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$173.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

