Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WJXFF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Wajax stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Wajax has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

