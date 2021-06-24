ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Up 1.1%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 102,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 27,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

