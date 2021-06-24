Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 6,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

