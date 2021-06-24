Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 985,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387,641 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,862,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

