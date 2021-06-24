Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Down 0.6%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.74 and last traded at $39.74. 419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

