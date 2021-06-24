Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.17.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.