Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $133.10 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $210.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.