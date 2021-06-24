Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 213,812 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,812 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

