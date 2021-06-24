Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 175 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,783.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,103.24 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,865.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

