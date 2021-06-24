Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,658 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

