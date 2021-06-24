Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,918 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

