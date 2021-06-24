Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $186.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

