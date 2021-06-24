Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Salzgitter stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

