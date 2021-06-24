Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Saia worth $101,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $209.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.86. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

