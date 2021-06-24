Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 805.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,542.59. 16,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,395.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

