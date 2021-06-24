Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 12,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,152. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

