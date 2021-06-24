Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $834,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

PFG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 15,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,160. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.