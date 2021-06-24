Sageworth Trust Co Invests $175,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

