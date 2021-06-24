Sageworth Trust Co Has $12.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $426.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $419.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

