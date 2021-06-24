Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.62. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

