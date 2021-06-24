Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 7,416 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,273. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

