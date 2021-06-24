Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of SAFE opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

