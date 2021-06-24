Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 131,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

