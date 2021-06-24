Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.