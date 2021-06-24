Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 318.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Titan International worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.